Home
→
Product
→
Scanerr
Scanerr
Your site's primary care doctor.
Free
Never miss the small, breaking changes to your Sites again. Scanerr is your Site's new Primary Care Doctor. Over 90 Web Metrics, Visual Regression Tests, and Automated Unit Testing. 🤖 Open API 📲 Custom Alerting ✅ Free to get started
Launched in
API
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
Scanerr
Zendesk for Startups
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
About this launch
Scanerr
Your site's primary care doctor.
Scanerr by
Scanerr
was hunted by
Landon Roddenberry
in
API
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Landon Roddenberry
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Scanerr
is not rated yet. This is Scanerr's first launch.
