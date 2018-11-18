Capture full color 3D scans with TrueDepth devices (iPhone X/XS/XR). Before Scandy Pro, the brave new world of 3D was only for 3D game designers and digital artists. With Scandy Pro, everyone can create 3D content. Easy enough for novices, powerful enough for professionals.
Charles CarriereMaker@carriere4 · Scandy - for all things 3D on mobile
Hello Product Hunt, We are Scandy - a small team of dedicated software developers whose passion is bringing 3D content creation to everyone. We all make 2D content with our phones every day because it is easy and fun. Scandy’s mission is to bring that same experience to 3D content. Why? Because we think 3D is cool, there are going to be more ways to consume 3D content (Virtual Reality headsets, Augmented Reality glasses, and AR experiences on mobile devices), and really we just want to see what people can create in 3D once it is easy. Scandy Pro turns your iPhone X series device (X, XS, XS Max and XR) or new iPad Pro into a 3D scanner. If your iPhone has an ‘X’ in the model name, you can use Scandy Pro to capture an object in 3 dimensions. Ask us anything!!
