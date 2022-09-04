Products
ScaleUp
Ranked #5 for today
ScaleUp
Templates & resources you need for fundraising in ClickUp
Free
Free
Get to know everything about fundraising from Why, What, How, Where, When, to Who.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Venture Capital
by
ScaleUp
About this launch
ScaleUp
Templates & resources you need for Fundraising in ClickUp!
ScaleUp by
ScaleUp
was hunted by
Richa Vaid
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Aashray Singhal
and
Vatsal Sanghvi
. Featured on September 4th, 2022.
ScaleUp
is not rated yet. This is ScaleUp's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#137
