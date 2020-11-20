discussion
Karthik Sridharan
Maker
Co-founder, Flexiple
Hey Hunters! I've been working so hard on this all year. So, want to cap off 2020 with my biggest product launch - Scale! 🎊 🎉🎁 🎈 A. What's Scale? Simply put, Scale offers a new high-quality, free illustration each day. You can use it for any project of yours - commercial or otherwise. All this without any attribution! It is entirely built on NoCode tools. If you are interested, you can read about it here: Link. B. So, why build Scale? As an entrepreneur, I have found custom illustrations to be super costly. Moreover, quality visual designers are tough to find! Now, you can do all of that for free - keep your two kidneys intact 😅. C. Wait, there's more You can: 1. Customise illustrations to your brand identity easily, using our color picker. 2. Choose illustrations of a particular gender, using our filter. 3. Know when the next illustration will be added! D. Quality, quantity & variety 1. We are nearing 100 illustrations on Scale! 2. We have covered various industries: - Recruitment - Remote work - Team collaboration - Travel & lifestyle E. What's next I really hope you like it. I also have a lot more planned such as: i. Adding skin tones options ii. Releasing free illustration packs grouped by industries iii. Multi-color illustrations So, do bookmark Scale 😃 !
This is fantastic! I can't imagine how much of effort you must have put into all of this - Kudos!
Hey @anna_rogers3, Indeed. It has been an effort put in by quite a few people in the team. Started quite early this year and has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to develop it. Just in case you are interested, I built Scale on no-code tools - you can read about it here: Link.
I love the customisations & features. These illustrations are really high quality. Can't believe you aren't charging for them at all. Do you plan to have a paid illustration pack in future?
Hey @zaid_molina, Thanks for the kind words 🤗 . Haha, not at all. We plan to keep Scale free forever. So, bookmark it and enjoy all our updates!
Just when I was contemplating hiring a designer to get a few illustrations for my website I see this 😅 Lovely website & illustrations - you just saved me a lot of money!
Woahh! Good to know our timing was good Ellen :). Do reach out to me on Twitter, in case you aren't able to find a particular illustration topic you want. Happy to make one for you 😃
It's exactly products like these that make me keep coming back on PH every single day!
Haha, that's a great compliment Mark - thanks a lot :)