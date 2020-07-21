Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Say Play
Say Play
Play, pause, forward and rewind any video with your voice.
Chrome Extensions
Features
- Set custom voice commands for each playback control.
- Rewind & play option.
- Set rewind & forward jump size.
- Review last said command.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
44 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Thanesh Rajandran
Maker
Hello, I built this Google Chrome extension that lets you control video playback on any website via voice commands. Feedback is appreciated!
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
Send