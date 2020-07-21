  1. Home
Say Play

Play, pause, forward and rewind any video with your voice.

Features
- Set custom voice commands for each playback control.
- Rewind & play option.
- Set rewind & forward jump size.
- Review last said command.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Thanesh Rajandran
Maker
Hello, I built this Google Chrome extension that lets you control video playback on any website via voice commands. Feedback is appreciated!
