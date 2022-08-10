Products
This is the latest launch from SavvyCal
See SavvyCal’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SavvyCal Meeting Polls
Ranked #8 for today
SavvyCal Meeting Polls
100% ad-free group scheduling
Visit
Upvote 31
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Invite people to vote on a set of times to meet and book the one that works best. Available for free. No annoying ads.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Calendar
by
SavvyCal
About this launch
SavvyCal
Finally, a scheduling tool both you and your recipients will love.
118
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
SavvyCal Meeting Polls by
SavvyCal
was hunted by
Derrick Reimer
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Calendar
. Made by
Derrick Reimer
and
Corey Haines
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
SavvyCal
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 113 users. It first launched on January 7th, 2021.
Upvotes
31
Comments
4
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#64
