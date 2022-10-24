Products
This is the latest launch from SavvyCal
See SavvyCal’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SavvyCal for Chrome
Ranked #10 for today
SavvyCal for Chrome
Access your links and propose times to meet from anywhere
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Save time with one-click access to your scheduling links from a Chrome extension. Propose times based on your availability natively in Gmail or anywhere you’re scheduling a meeting.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Calendar
by
SavvyCal
About this launch
SavvyCal
Finally, a scheduling tool both you and your recipients will love.
122
reviews
416
followers
Follow for updates
SavvyCal for Chrome by
SavvyCal
was hunted by
Derrick Reimer
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Derrick Reimer
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
SavvyCal
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 118 users. It first launched on January 7th, 2021.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#46
Report