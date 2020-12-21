discussion
Raunaq Vaisoha
Maker
Co-Founder at Elemential Labs
Doing your taxes is stressful enough, so we compiled a list of actionable points to help you save more tax. The form asks easy, non-confidential questions to ascertain your tax bracket and suggest strategies that save you tax. It takes less than a minute to get a personalized strategy that could add more than 10% of your annual income back to your pocket. We currently support Indian tax laws; we'd really like to add support for more countries, pls do reach out to us through the form below, if you'd be interested in volunteering to help us add support for your country: https://forms.gle/FkdGs3rpF4ikyEJe8
