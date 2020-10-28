Save to Notion

discussion
Tem (optemization.com)
Hunter
biz productivity magician
suuuuuuuper delighted to hunt this product! i've been using for a couple months and it's so much more powerful than the basic Notion web clipper. i LOVE how it can paste content into templates and you can even pull up relations 💯 pure fire, great work @anis_craheix P.S. hey you, yeah you! if you got a cool productivity or Notion related product you building, hit me up on the twitters! would love to support and hunt (if its good lol)
Anis Craheix
Maker
Thanks for the hunt @temirlan! Hello Notion friends, I'm Anis, a software engineer in Paris, France. I use Notion a lot for taking notes and extracting all the knowledge from the articles/videos/books I'm consuming, one day I wanted to quickly bookmark web pages to facilitate my journey so I decided to make this extension. Give it a try and let me know what you think. Any feedbacks is appreciated! P.S: I'm also making new tools around Notion, if you want to receive nice little emails when I release something new, you can subscribe here: https://anis.nono.so (no spam 🙂)
