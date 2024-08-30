Launches
Home
Product
Save Image as Type
Save any web image as PNG, JPEG or WEBP via Safari Extension
Introducing Save Image as Type, a Safari extension that lets you save any web image as PNG, JPEG, or WEBP. Simplify your workflow and keep your images in the format you need!
Launched in
Safari Extensions
Design Tools
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
Save any web image as PNG, JPEG or WEBP. Safari Extension.
13
followers
Save Image as Type
was hunted by
Alfredo
in
Safari Extensions
Design Tools
Developer Tools
. Made by
Alfredo
. Featured on August 31st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Save Image as Type - Safari Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
