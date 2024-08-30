  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Save Image as Type
    Save Image as Type

    Save Image as Type

    Save any web image as PNG, JPEG or WEBP via Safari Extension

    Payment Required
    Introducing Save Image as Type, a Safari extension that lets you save any web image as PNG, JPEG, or WEBP. Simplify your workflow and keep your images in the format you need!
    Launched in
    Safari Extensions
    Design Tools
    Developer Tools
     by
    Save Image as Type - Safari Extension
    Recall
    Recall
    Ad
    Summarize Anything, Forget Nothing!
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Safari
    Figma
    VS Code
    About this launch
    Save Image as Type - Safari Extension
    Save Image as Type - Safari ExtensionSave any web image as PNG, JPEG or WEBP. Safari Extension.
    0
    reviews
    13
    followers
    Save Image as Type by
    Save Image as Type - Safari Extension
    was hunted by
    Alfredo
    in Safari Extensions, Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
    Alfredo
    . Featured on August 31st, 2024.
    Save Image as Type - Safari Extension
    is not rated yet. This is Save Image as Type - Safari Extension's first launch.
    Upvotes
    14
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -