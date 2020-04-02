Save Hospitality

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Jessica Ma
Maker
Hunters! Thank you for your support <3 Your local restaurants are dying. While we comfortably wfh, the service industry has been under great duress. The restaurants that survive are struggling to contact their patrons. We built a map where you can browse what’s open around you for pickup and delivery, buy gift cards, or donate to your favorite local spots. Working directly w restaurant owners to provide accurate and updated info! Every order and gift card matters at a time when restaurants are struggling to weather the lockdown. Sustaining them through these next few weeks can make or break the neighborhood business you’ve grown with. Many close friends shuttered their restaurants or lost their jobs because of the crisis… You are the lifeline — decide what survives by supporting those you love. This crisis has shown that we are not a transactional community. We care about those who make our communities vibrant. Don’t wait until the quarantine is over to find out your local neighborhood has vanished. Can and I started building this a week ago and it’s been incredible watching the outpour of feedback from restaurants and friends and evolve this product on an hourly basis. We will continue to change as needed by our community. On behalf of local restaurants, thank you for your support.
Upvote (10)Share
One of my good friends has a bar that could really use this app! When are you guys launching and how does he can he list his business?
Upvote (5)Share
@rochelle_yinyi_shen We just launched in SF, expanding in the next few days! Feel free to send him the link (we have most businesses in the system) and he can request edit access directly on his business page!
Amazing, thanks for building this!! How is the information kept up to date?
Upvote (4)Share
@nishant_bhat Thank you for your support! We worked directly with businesses to aggregate this data -- and they have admin access to update and change anything when needed. The update process for them is designed to be seamless. Chefs don't want to spend time creating accounts and clicking through a ton of confusing buttons... they want to be creating delicious meals!
Super useful! I literally was googling around today trying to figure out which food places near me were open. Awesome idea!!
@justin_connell Thanks Justin! It's been difficult to find accurate information online as to whether a restaurant is open or closed... but many are open! They're not great at online marketing, so we've built a platform to allow them to virtually put up that "OPEN" or "CLOSED" sign :)
Such an excellent product! I've been looking for restaurants near me, but Yelp/Google hasn't been providing accurate information (hours have changed, some places aren't open anymore, etc.), so I've had to rely entirely on word-of-mouth from people who have been recently. I'm definitely going to use this, great idea!
@aoi_senju +1!
Maker
@aoi_senju Thank you very much and for your support! We've found that to be the problem as well. People have been relying on word of mouth like you said, or spreadsheets to get and spread this information, without all the nice UI and search tools that we've grown so accustomed to using. Hopefully we'll make this info more accessible!