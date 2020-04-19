Save A Freelancer
Help save a freelancer find a new gig during COVID19!
Discussion
Toby Allen
Maker
Save A Freelancer is simply here to help introduce freelancers to companies hiring during this COVID19 period! The aim & hope is that it helps them land a new gig or project. I'm building this our of sheer passion and support to all the freelancers, independents, makers & creators that contribute a lot. 👉 Super easy sign up for Freelancers 👉 Freelancers have a lovely profile page 👉 Recruiters and companies hiring can get in touch They are faced with uncertain & difficult times due to nation wide lockdowns. Sign up, connect and land your next job in these weird times! ✌ - Toby
Guys your twitter icon redirects to slack, maybe change in icon needs to be done. Very good idea by the way. Liked it
