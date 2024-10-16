  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Sava OS
    Sava OS

    Sava OS

    A desktop interface for your web browser

    Free
    Manage links & browser tabs. Create personal feeds, text files, & embeds. Share folders & entire desks. Have peace of mind with complete privacy.
    Launched in
    Web App
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
     by
    Sava OS
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    VS Code
    Dropbox
    About this launch
    Sava OS
    Sava OSA desktop interface for your web browser.
    0
    reviews
    60
    followers
    Sava OS by
    Sava OS
    was hunted by
    Owen Far
    in Web App, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
    Owen Far
    and
    Arnold Farrugia
    . Featured on October 17th, 2024.
    Sava OS
    is not rated yet. It first launched on October 15th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    18
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -