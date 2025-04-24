This is a launch from Satori See 1 previous launch

Satori Meditation for the overthinkers, night owls, & stressed-out Visit Upvote 70

Let AI design your custom NSDR meditation – this practice helps overactive mind to slow down and resets nervous system. Designed for people who can't turn off their brains :)

Free Options Launch tags: Meditation • Health

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more