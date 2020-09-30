discussion
Simone Bersani
Maker
Hi product hunters from Simone, founder of Satiurn! 🪐 Satiurn Proposals is an user friendly tool that helps freelancers and small businesses to create stunning and fully customizable proposals. 🤩 In the last month we have been focussing on creating something that could be easy and fast to use. We don't want you to waste time on setting up templates manually and struggle on document editors. We got you covered! 💪 The software is completely free and white labeled, every operation is done on your device to grant you the highest level of privacy. 🔐 Main features: • 3 different templates to choose from (standard proposal, contract and price list) • Fully customizable document with our powerful editor • Exportable PDF • No data saved in our servers • Custom logo on your proposal, no watermarks Hope you will enjoy it, feel free to contact me for any opinion.
