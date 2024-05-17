Carbon Design System from IBM 67 upvotes

I'm biased because I was at the literal beginning of IBM Design, but IBM Carbon is such an amazing design system to use and extend (both UX wise and aesthetically) for scientific data. Go take a look!

Next.js 535 upvotes

Starting out on React.js then moving to Next.js was incredibly easy. Having the project rendered in server-side helps us with SEO as well as better UX during first load.

Vercel 624 upvotes

Vercel's product capability and overall UX has saved us so much time that I can't not recommend it for anyone who is wanting to quickly develop and deploy a project.