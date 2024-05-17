Launches
Satcat

Analyze and track over 25,000 satellites in real-time

With over 60,000 objects in our database and up to four years of space data, Satcat.com is designed to help you track, research, and experiment with satellites and their orbits.
Space
Data & Analytics
Science
Satcat
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Carbon Design System from IBM
Carbon Design System from IBM
67 upvotes
I'm biased because I was at the literal beginning of IBM Design, but IBM Carbon is such an amazing design system to use and extend (both UX wise and aesthetically) for scientific data. Go take a look!
Next.js
Next.js
535 upvotes
Starting out on React.js then moving to Next.js was incredibly easy. Having the project rendered in server-side helps us with SEO as well as better UX during first load.
Vercel
Vercel
624 upvotes
Vercel's product capability and overall UX has saved us so much time that I can't not recommend it for anyone who is wanting to quickly develop and deploy a project.
About this launch
SatcatAnalyze and track over 25,000 satellites in real-time
Satcat by
Satcat
was hunted by
Hyun Seo
in Space, Data & Analytics, Science. Made by
Hyun Seo
and
DK Woods
. Featured on May 21st, 2024.
Satcat
is not rated yet. This is Satcat's first launch.
