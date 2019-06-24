Deals
Sanity.io
Structured Content Platform. Customizable React.js editor.
Since their 2017 launch, Sanity have released:
- Automatic setup on Netlify and Github from starters
- Real-time Gatsby source plugin
- Document history & rollback
- Editing environment redesign
- GraphQL API (Beta)
- Field validations
- New rich text editor
37 minutes ago
Structured Content Done Right with Sanity.io
In this episode we have on Knut Melvær from Sanity.io to talk about creating structured content in the "headless" CMS that is Sanity.io! We talk about how a headless CMS has a different approach from a traditional CMS, and Sanity's approach to the tackling the job of defining schema, and...
Paul Nylund
Love this product! Easily cut our development time in half. 🥳
