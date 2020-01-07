Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mohamed Boudra
Maker
Pro
Hello PH! We released SanerJobs a few months ago and we've been curating and adding jobs to the site since then, we're pretty excited to finally launch it here :) We want to provide a job board for people that are looking for a job at a company that they'll enjoy working at. SanerJobs automatically calculates a work-life balance score for all positions based on the benefits, hours, salary and whether it's a remote position. We use the work-life balance score to curate job positions and companies, job positions that have a low score (e.g. 40h-week office jobs) are not posted. So far it's been a good way to filter jobs that are not good enough for our site, but we're always looking into ways of improving the accuracy of the score, please let us know if you have any ideas! We'll be implementing user reviews soon to make the score based on employee's actual experience with the companies! We hope you like it ✌️✌️
Upvote (1)Share