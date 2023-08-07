Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sandee
Sandee
A Yelp For Beaches – Choose Your Beach
Sandee is a Yelp for Beaches – 300,000 hours cataloging more than 100 categories of information for every beach in the world – more than 100,000 beaches in 212 countries!
Launched in
Travel
Outdoors
Nature
by
Sandee
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How did we do on your favorite beach?"
The makers of Sandee
About this launch
Sandee
A Yelp For Beaches – Choose Your Beach
1
review
60
followers
Follow for updates
Sandee by
Sandee
was hunted by
Randall Kaplan
in
Travel
,
Outdoors
,
Nature
. Made by
Randall Kaplan
,
Akash Suryavanshi
and
Matt Hickerson
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
Sandee
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Sandee's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report