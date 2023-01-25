Products
Ranked #3 for today

SamurAI

Automate community building on discord with ChatGPT

Free
SamurAI is community chatbot powered by ChatGPT to create, manage and grow your community on Discord with an ability to create servers, channel, manage invite, welcome users and answer queries.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community
About this launch
2reviews
260
followers
SamurAI by
was hunted by
Aditya
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Sneha Nair
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Abhishek Ambad
and
Shreyas Dorle
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community's first launch.
Upvotes
67
Vote chart
Comments
120
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#81