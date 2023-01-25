Products
SamurAI
Ranked #3 for today
SamurAI
Automate community building on discord with ChatGPT
SamurAI is community chatbot powered by ChatGPT to create, manage and grow your community on Discord with an ability to create servers, channel, manage invite, welcome users and answer queries.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community
About this launch
SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community
Automate community building on discord
SamurAI by
SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Sneha Nair
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Abhishek Ambad
and
Shreyas Dorle
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is SamurAI - ChatGPT for your community's first launch.
Upvotes
67
Comments
120
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#81
