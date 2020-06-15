  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition

An A.R.M.Y. that deserves its own Galaxy

The smartphone that breaks all the rules unites with the global phenomenon that’s changing the world. Get ready for the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and the Buds+ BTS Edition, designed exclusively for BTS’s devoted fanbase—the A.R.M.Y.
Samsung's latest special edition phone is a BTS-branded Galaxy S20 PlusSamsung has announced a new BTS Edition of its Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone, along with a pair of matching BTS Edition Galaxy Buds. The phone features preinstalled BTS themes and apps, and both devices are decked out in the band's signature purple color scheme and iconic logos.
