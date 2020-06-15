Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition
An A.R.M.Y. that deserves its own Galaxy
Android
The smartphone that breaks all the rules unites with the global phenomenon that’s changing the world. Get ready for the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and the Buds+ BTS Edition, designed exclusively for BTS’s devoted fanbase—the A.R.M.Y.
Featured
an hour ago
Samsung's latest special edition phone is a BTS-branded Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung has announced a new BTS Edition of its Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone, along with a pair of matching BTS Edition Galaxy Buds. The phone features preinstalled BTS themes and apps, and both devices are decked out in the band's signature purple color scheme and iconic logos.
