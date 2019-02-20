Samsung Galaxy S10

Log InSign up
Four new models in the flagship line from Samsung

With four unique devices, the Galaxy S10 line is engineered to meet the distinct needs of today’s smartphone market, so consumers can do more of what they love.

New Galaxy S10 phones bring it: 4 rear cameras, 1TB of storage, in-screen fingerprint scanner and 5GWith the Galaxy S10, Samsung celebrates its 10th anniversary Galaxy S phone by going big and bold. How bold? Each of the four new Galaxy S10 models is more impressive than the last: there's the cheaper S10E ($750), the Galaxy S10 ($900), S10 Plus ($1,000) and Galaxy S10 5G, the brand's first 5G phone (price TBA, as are UK and Australian prices for the whole range).
CNET
Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and moreThe Galaxy S10 and foldable phone leakfest is finally over; now that Samsung's Unpacked event has started we've got all the official details about Samsung's much-hyped new Galaxy Fold. With its new 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display, a 7nm processor, Samsung's new fast solid-state storage and seamless flow between folded and expanded views, the Galaxy Fold breaks new ground.
CNET
We're live blogging from Samsung's Galaxy S10 Unpacked EventSamsung is gearing up to hold a huge keynote where we're expecting quite a lot of phones. The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E have all been leaked so much that it feels like we know all there is to know. But Samsung still manages to surprise us sometimes.
The Verge
Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup arrives with four new modelsIn what may well be the most Samsung move in Samsung history, Samsung just introduced four new Samsung S10 models. For the 10th anniversary of the flagship line, Samsung is going all in on this thing. And with more information expected on Samsung's upcoming foldable, well, that's a lot of Samsungs,...
TechCrunch

Hunter
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@lanre_akinyemi this one is for you
Lanre Akinyemi
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@aaronoleary No notch, only 5 cameras in total and that display.....what's not to love 😻
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@lanre_akinyemi The display is amazing, beyond amazing. That hole punch camera <3
Mahesh Shrestha
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@aaronoleary thought it was for everyone 😛
