Samsung Galaxy S10

With four unique devices, the Galaxy S10 line is engineered to meet the distinct needs of today’s smartphone market, so consumers can do more of what they love.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@lanre_akinyemi this one is for you
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@aaronoleary No notch, only 5 cameras in total and that display.....what's not to love 😻
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@lanre_akinyemi The display is amazing, beyond amazing. That hole punch camera <3
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@aaronoleary thought it was for everyone 😛
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@aaronoleary @traveler I can share 😜
