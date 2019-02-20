Samsung Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more

The Galaxy S10 and foldable phone leakfest is finally over; now that Samsung's Unpacked event has started we've got all the official details about Samsung's much-hyped new Galaxy Fold. With its new 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display, a 7nm processor, Samsung's new fast solid-state storage and seamless flow between folded and expanded views, the Galaxy Fold breaks new ground.