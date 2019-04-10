Log InSign up
Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsungs new mid range galaxy phone with infinity display

Created with Samsung’s first rotating camera, the Galaxy A80 lets people seamlessly capture the world around them. When users select the selfie mode in the camera app, the three cameras automatically pop-up from the back of the phone and rotate.
Around the web
Samsung's Galaxy A80 has a rotating triple camera and no notchIt combines a 48-megapixel f/2.0 camera with an ultrawide (123-degree) 8-megapixel camera and a 3D depth sensor. Software-wise, that 3D Depth camera adds Live Focus videos, which scans what the cameras see for both measurement and depth. Samsung says its new wide-angle lens has the same viewing angle as the human eye, too.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy A80 is an automated notchless slider with rotating triple cameraSamsung has announced the Galaxy A80, a new mid-range phone with a camera that not only slides up from the rear of the device, but also automatically rotates so it can function as both a selfie and rear-mounted camera. That novel camera allows this to be the first phone to feature Samsung's New Infinity display which it announced last year.
The Verge
Lanre Akinyemi
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
The hole punch is so much better than a motorized selfie camera! Why Samsung?! 💔
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
That camera mechanism is crazy, still not a big fan of this style though. The more moving parts the easier for something to break and this isn't as simple as the sliding cameras we have seen
