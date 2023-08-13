Products
Home
→
Product
→
Salu Mail
Salu Mail
Take control of your email privacy
Seamless email encryption and per-site email support for effortless privacy. Your emails, your security, simplified.
Launched in
Email
Privacy
Tech
by
Salu Mail
About this launch
Salu Mail
Take control of your email privacy
Salu Mail by
Salu Mail
was hunted by
veloi
in
Email
,
Privacy
,
Tech
. Made by
veloi
. Featured on August 28th, 2023.
Salu Mail
is not rated yet. This is Salu Mail's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
