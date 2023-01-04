We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Ranked #20 for today

AI Sales Rep Chatbot for your Website

Free Options
SaleWhale is a service that enables businesses to create their own sales representative chatbot that can be embedded on their website. This allows businesses to increase sales and engagement on their website, generate leads, and automate sales.
Launched in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, Business by
About this launch
was hunted by
Jacob Bildy
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, Business. Made by
Jacob Bildy
,
Isaiah Ballah
and
Josh Redgrift
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SaleWhale's first launch.
