Home
Product
Salespeak - Website AI Grader
Test your website’s AI compatibility today
76
Ensure your website is optimized for AI agents. Scan your site in seconds, uncover hidden blockers, and get a clear checklist to boost accessibility, usability, and visibility—so your site stays discoverable in the AI-first, agent-powered internet.
Free
Launch tags:
SEO
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Web Design
About this launch
Test your website’s AI compatibility today
76
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Salespeak - Website AI Grader by
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
SEO
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web Design
. Made by
Omer Gotlieb
and
Lior Mechlovich
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is salespeak.ai's first launch.