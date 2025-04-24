Subscribe
Salespeak - Website AI Grader

Test your website’s AI compatibility today
Ensure your website is optimized for AI agents. Scan your site in seconds, uncover hidden blockers, and get a clear checklist to boost accessibility, usability, and visibility—so your site stays discoverable in the AI-first, agent-powered internet.
Free
Launch tags:
SEOArtificial IntelligenceWeb Design

Meet the team

About this launch
salespeak.ai
76
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Salespeak - Website AI Grader by
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in SEO, Artificial Intelligence, Web Design. Made by
Omer Gotlieb
and
Lior Mechlovich
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is salespeak.ai's first launch.