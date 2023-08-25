Products
Salesforge: 10X Pipeline

Personalize Every Single Email At Any Scale And Any Language

Up to 89% open rate + 2x lift in reply rate vs using templates! 👀 Write unique emails using AI matching seller & buyer data while safeguarding your email deliverability via multi-inbox sequences, email warm-up, and email address validation.
Launched in
Sales
Email Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Looking for 1) Product feedback and whether you see this would solve your personalization needs 2) Pricing and whether the price to value is good or bad 3) Website Feedback - would love for you to roast it 🍗"

