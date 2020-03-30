Sales Funnels by involve.me
Vlad A. Gozman
Maker
Hey, I'm Vlad, co-founder of involve.me 👋 37% of marketers say the most challenging part of their job is prospecting. Without that crucial first step, it’s difficult to build a funnel. Having started as a quiz and survey platform in 2018, we know a thing or two about asking the right questions. We’ve compiled data from over 3 million lead submissions and 76 thousand data collection campaigns into a failproof 3 step funnel. We’ve added advanced analytics that visualize all the data you need to optimize your funnel, once you’ve built one. 📈 Use code HUNT-FUNNELS for 25% off for your first 3 months.
