Salahfalah

The app displays prayer timings, sends notifications to pray and on completion (swiping) presents them in 'My Journey'.
Users can take daily challenges and quizzes to help improve habits and nurture knowledge (coming next).
Umar Akram
We have built the product on superior user experience and social-gamification model. The current offerings for the target segment resemble 'Lycos, AltaVista, Netscape days' with no social or gamification what so ever! There is a lack of innovation, poor user experience, and bad design, really bad design. This target segment is grown up with instagram, snapchat, fortnite and emoji culture. What others are offering is Nokia to users who really want an Apple in 2019! This really bothered us. We have been working on this for the past 3 months, we released a half cooked 1 feature on Google Play on February 16, 2019, and have MAU +4,000 users.
