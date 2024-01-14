Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Safes
Safes

Safes

Digital Safety for Children & Families

Free Options
Embed
Safes is a parental control app, exclusively designed for families, to safeguard digital boundaries,
Launched in
Android
Parenting
User Experience
 +2 by
Safes

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for being on this journey with Safes, tell us how you feel about it."

Safes
The makers of Safes
About this launch
Safes
SafesDigital Safety for Children & Families
0
reviews
26
followers
Safes by
Safes
was hunted by
Darya Jahangiri
in Android, Parenting, User Experience. Made by
Darya Jahangiri
. Featured on January 20th, 2024.
Safes
is not rated yet. This is Safes's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-