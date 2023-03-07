Products
This is the latest launch from Flixier
See Flixier’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Safe Zones for Social Media Videos
Ranked #12 for today

Safe Zones for Social Media Videos

Create flawless videos with Flixier's safe zones overlay

Free Options
Embed
Introducing Flixier's Safe Zones! This overlay helps you adjust your content while editing, ensuring that the important elements remain visible to your audience. Say goodbye to hidden content and hello to flawless social media posts. Try it now!
Launched in Instagram, Social Media, Video by
Flixier
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please check it out and share feedback on what we’ve built. Your support would mean a lot to us!"

The makers of Safe Zones for Social Media Videos
About this launch
Safe Zones for Social Media Videos by
Flixier
was hunted by
Alina Luchian
in Instagram, Social Media, Video. Made by
Alina Luchian
and
Daniel Sfirnaciuc
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Flixier
is rated 3.3/5 by 32 users. It first launched on April 22nd, 2019.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#58