Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Flixier
See Flixier’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Safe Zones for Social Media Videos
Ranked #12 for today
Safe Zones for Social Media Videos
Create flawless videos with Flixier's safe zones overlay
Visit
Upvote 10
-20% on paid plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Flixier's Safe Zones! This overlay helps you adjust your content while editing, ensuring that the important elements remain visible to your audience. Say goodbye to hidden content and hello to flawless social media posts. Try it now!
Launched in
Instagram
,
Social Media
,
Video
by
Flixier
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please check it out and share feedback on what we’ve built. Your support would mean a lot to us!"
The makers of Safe Zones for Social Media Videos
About this launch
Flixier
Create and publish videos faster than ever
32
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Safe Zones for Social Media Videos by
Flixier
was hunted by
Alina Luchian
in
Instagram
,
Social Media
,
Video
. Made by
Alina Luchian
and
Daniel Sfirnaciuc
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Flixier
is rated
3.3/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on April 22nd, 2019.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#58
Report