Home
→
Product
→
Safe Solo
Ranked #11 for today
Safe Solo
Stay safe by checking in
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Safe Solo triggers followup if something happens to you. It asks you to check in regularly, to confirm you're OK. If you don't check in, it will alert people you've designated. Available now for iPhone.
Launched in
Travel
,
Security
by
Safe Solo
About this launch
Safe Solo
Stay safe by checking in
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Safe Solo by
Safe Solo
was hunted by
David McNerney
in
Travel
,
Security
. Made by
David McNerney
. Featured on November 12th, 2022.
Safe Solo
is not rated yet. This is Safe Solo's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#238
