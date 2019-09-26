Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Safe QR Phone
Safe QR Phone
QR code on your wallpaper. Scan it to return lost phone.
iPhone
Safe QR Phone creates a QR code for you, and places it on a background of your choice. You can then set that picture as your wallpaper. If you were to lose your phone, the person who finds it can scan that QR code to notify you that it was found.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
6 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Malek Amiri
Maker
Try scanning one of the QR codes from the last screenshots! Use your phone camera app to scan it.
Upvote (1)
Share
a day ago
Send