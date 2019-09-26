Log InSign up
Safe QR Phone

QR code on your wallpaper. Scan it to return lost phone.

Safe QR Phone creates a QR code for you, and places it on a background of your choice. You can then set that picture as your wallpaper. If you were to lose your phone, the person who finds it can scan that QR code to notify you that it was found.
Try scanning one of the QR codes from the last screenshots! Use your phone camera app to scan it.
