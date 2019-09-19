Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
What's new in Safari 13.0: The Safari 13 update contains feature improvements as well as privacy, security and compatibility enhancements and is recommended for all users. This update: • Includes an updated start page with Favorites, frequently visited, and most recently visited websites • Provides a warning if a weak password is typed when signing in to a website and helps to upgrade it to a strong password • Adds the ability to enable Picture in Picture from the audio button in a tab • Enables jumping directly to an already-open tab from the search completion list when the website address is typed into the Smart Search field • Adds support for authentication using USB security keys on supported websites For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT2....
