Safari 13

The new, faster and more efficient Safari

Apple built Safari to be the best browser for your Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Safari for Mac is faster and more energy efficient than other browsers. And thanks to iCloud, Safari works seamlessly with all your devices.
What's new in Safari 13.0: The Safari 13 update contains feature improvements as well as privacy, security and compatibility enhancements and is recommended for all users. This update: • Includes an updated start page with Favorites, frequently visited, and most recently visited websites • Provides a warning if a weak password is typed when signing in to a website and helps to upgrade it to a strong password • Adds the ability to enable Picture in Picture from the audio button in a tab • Enables jumping directly to an already-open tab from the search completion list when the website address is typed into the Smart Search field • Adds support for authentication using USB security keys on supported websites For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT2....
