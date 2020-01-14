Discussion
Andrej Paule
Hi Product Hunters, We are excited to launch Sable, the first mobile bank built for internationals in the U.S. We are offering a free checking account (with a debit card) and a credit card with lots of great features in the app, and have a lot more products to come! We are a team of international co-founders that moved to the U.S. and realized that it was impossible to get a good credit card or open a bank account online without an SSN and U.S. credit history regardless of our credit history at home. We launched Sable, to ease the transition for internationals moving to the U.S. by giving them access to credit and enabling them to build U.S. credit history from day one. We are excited to give you a seamless experience with no fees and great rewards, while we continue on our mission to build a truly borderless bank, offering products and services to all internationals moving from any one country to another. ______________ Live features Sable Bank account and debit card 🏦 U.S. Bank account & debit card available online 🆓 No account fees, No minimums, FREE wire transfers 🛂 No SSN or U.S. credit history needed Sable secured credit card 🏗 Secured credit card to build your credit score 🤑 No monthly fees 🛂 No SSN or U.S. credit history needed 📱 Available in Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay _____________________________ New features coming soon 📲 Android support 💸 Rewards & cashback 💰 Unsecured credit cards 🌐 Free international transfers
This is interesting. I'm gonna sign up for sure. What's the big difference between you and other international payment processors like Payoneer?
