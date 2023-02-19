Products
This is the latest launch from SaaSFrame
See SaaSFrame’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SaaSFrame 2.0
Ranked #3 for today
SaaSFrame 2.0
Design research library for SaaS makers
Visit
Upvote 38
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Browse 1000s of marketing pages, product interfaces and emails from top-performing SaaS. Finding design & copywriting inspiration for your project will never be an issue anymore. Now with Flows, advanced filters and Figma files 👌
Launched in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Web Design
by
SaaSFrame
About this launch
SaaSFrame
Inspiration library for SaaS marketers & product designers
30
reviews
76
followers
Follow for updates
SaaSFrame 2.0 by
SaaSFrame
was hunted by
Antoine Milkoff
in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Web Design
. Made by
Antoine Milkoff
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
SaaSFrame
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on June 2nd, 2020.
Upvotes
38
Comments
13
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#22
Report