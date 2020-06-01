Discussion
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Hey everybody 👋 As a Growth Marketer, I’ve spent the last few years building hundreds of marketing pages and email flows and I’ve spent too much time trying to reinvent the wheel every time I started a new project. A few months ago, I started to list in an Airtable some SaaS marketing page screenshots that I found inspiring for my next projects. Slowly, but steadily, this list was getting richer and richer. That's when I decided to create a website to showcase the best examples of SaaS marketing pages, email flows and product interfaces.
Thanks for this product! Very useful and already using it!
@captainboubou Thanks! Glad you like it 😁
Incredibly useful for us in Paris !!! You can find almost everything. That’s a game changer to drive my UX :) Thanks a lot Antoine
@jerome_vbm Thanks a lot Jérôme ! So happy to see that my product can help actual teams to me more productive 👌😁
Love it! Thank you for the great work @antoinemilkoff 🙌🏻
@juliette_herve Thanks Juliette ! So happy it can be useful to Spendesk's marketing team 😃
Love it!!!!! congrats on the launch
@fajarsiddiq Thanks for the support Fajar 🙌