Inspiration library for SaaS marketers & product designers

As a Growth Marketer, I’ve spent the last few years building hundreds of landing pages and email flows. To stop reinventing the wheel every time I start a new project, I've collected +600 examples of SaaS marketing pages, email flow and product interfaces.
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Hey everybody 👋 As a Growth Marketer, I’ve spent the last few years building hundreds of marketing pages and email flows and I’ve spent too much time trying to reinvent the wheel every time I started a new project. ‍ A few months ago, I started to list in an Airtable some SaaS marketing page screenshots that I found inspiring for my next projects. ‍ Slowly, but steadily, this list was getting richer and richer. That's when I decided to create a website to showcase the best examples of SaaS marketing pages, email flows and product interfaces.
Captain Boubou
Thanks for this product! Very useful and already using it!
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
@captainboubou Thanks! Glad you like it 😁
Jerome Vobmann
Incredibly useful for us in Paris !!! You can find almost everything. That’s a game changer to drive my UX :) Thanks a lot Antoine
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
@jerome_vbm Thanks a lot Jérôme ! So happy to see that my product can help actual teams to me more productive 👌😁
Juliette Hervé
Love it! Thank you for the great work @antoinemilkoff 🙌🏻
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
@juliette_herve Thanks Juliette ! So happy it can be useful to Spendesk's marketing team 😃
Fajar Siddiq
Love it!!!!! congrats on the launch
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thanks for the support Fajar 🙌
