SaaS Marketing Automation Playbook

40+ free tips to improve your customer's journey from Dashly

Get the playbook to grow faster. It's full of tips for your sales funnel:
🕵 Capture the leads
🆙 Convert them into signups
👨‍🏫 Onboard them
💸 Grow trial-to-paid conversion rate
📈 Increase ARPA
👬 Involve users in product development
🔻 Reduce churn rate
SaaS Marketing Automation Strategy + [Audio]http://www.dashly.io/blog/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/saas-marketing-automation-article.mp3 A visitor on your website can be in one of the following roles: This is a basic sales funnel. Some people vanish while moving down these steps of a funnel - next step you have fewer people than on a previous step.
Capture. Convert. Repeat - MediumEverything about widening funnels, increasing conversions and providing love to users.
Roman Eaton
Roman EatonMaker@roman_eaton · 🔥SaaS Marketing Automation Playbook ->
Hey everyone, I’m Roman, PM at Dashly.io. First of all, thanks to @chrismessina for supporting Dashly with every launch. We have spent a couple of years providing SaaS teams with a tool to improve their customer’s journey. This book is a compilation of the best action plans that these teams use. So we collected their tactics and described it in details going from the lead capturing to the fighting with churn rate. We have already received positive feedback from Customer Success experts on SaaStr and Startup Grind Global. Looking forward to hearing yours! The book is available in PDF.
Thanks @lubo, for your upvote, waiting for your feedback on the book after the first glimpse. BTW you have the best nickname!
