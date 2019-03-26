SaaS Marketing Automation Playbook

Get the playbook to grow faster. It's full of tips for your sales funnel:
🕵 Capture the leads
🆙 Convert them into signups
👨🏫 Onboard them
💸 Grow trial-to-paid conversion rate
📈 Increase ARPA
👬 Involve users in product development
🔻 Reduce churn rate
Roman EatonMaker
Hey everyone, I’m Roman, PM at Dashly.io. First of all, thanks to @chrismessina for supporting Dashly with every launch. We have spent a couple of years providing SaaS teams with a tool to improve their customer’s journey. This book is a compilation of the best action plans that these teams use. So we collected their tactics and described it in details going from the lead capturing to the fighting with churn rate. We have already received positive feedback from Customer Success experts on SaaStr and Startup Grind Global. Looking forward to hearing yours! The book is available in PDF.
Roman EatonMaker
Thanks @lubo, for your upvote, waiting for your feedback on the book after the first glimpse. BTW you have the best nickname!
