SaaS Marketer

Biweekly, insanely actionable SaaS marketing case studies.

Every two weeks, we publish an insanely actionable SaaS marketing case study 🚀
To date we have covered: Zapier, SEMRush, ConvertKit, MeetEdgar and VEED 🤓
Bootstrapped SaaS - How VEED Grow To $25k MRR Without FundingSabba and Tim like to have pints together. They've been doing this since they first met at a hackathon in 2014. Except this time it's different... It's now Feb 2020 and the VEED boiz have been on a rollercoaster ride through the startup world over the past six years.
10 SaaS Growth Strategies That Grew MeetEdgar To The Inc5000It's 2005, and Laura Roeder has just graduated from the University of Texas... Twitter doesn't even exist yet. What's next? She starts out by simply designing websites for clients and helping businesses use Facebook's new "Pages" feature to build an audience to find customers.
ConvertKit: Nathan Barry's Bumpy Road To $1.7m MRRIt's January 2013 in Boise Idaho and Nathan just set himself an ambitious goal. He is going to invest $5k in building a SaaS web application and aims to grow it to $5k MRR in six months. After six months of hard grind, Nathan lands on $2,480 MRR.
SEMRush: The $100m Black Sheep Of SaaSIt's 2001 in St Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia and Oleg Shchegolev pings his childhood friend Dmitri about this strange, new thing he's learning about: Search Engine Optimisation. They start experimenting... writing code and taking SEO roles in Russian eCommerce businesses. Fast forward seven years and the first version of SEMRush launches...
SaaS Partnership Strategy: How Zapier Bootstrapped To $50m ARRIt's 10:20 am on the 8th of September in 2011, Bryan pings Wade over the following message: They take this idea and team up with the third cofounder Mike to build out the Zapier MVP during the first annual Colombia Startup Weekend.
Tom Hunt
Tom Hunt
Maker
Hey team, Great to finally be here... my name is Tom Hunt and I'm a SaaS Marketer. Every two weeks I publish a case study sharing how a SaaS business has grown. Each one takes hours of gruelling research but the feedback so far has been awesome so that makes it all worthwhile :) I welcome all questions/comments and would like to thank every one of our awesome early subscribers! Thanks Tom P.S. Who should we cover next? ;)
Matt Studdert
Matt Studdert
These case studies are so well put together and provide really actionable insights. Strongly recommend checking it out!
Tom Hunt
Tom Hunt
Maker
@_mattstuddert Thanks Matt!
TomoBloq
TomoBloq
I usually share these case studies with future clients, especially the case study about SEMRush, to look smarter and frame the discussion about working together. Thanks for producing these great works.
Tom Hunt
Tom Hunt
Maker
@tomobloq Amazing, great to hear that you can use these in your sales process :)
Andrei Baloleanu
Andrei Baloleanu
Definitely some of the best case studies I've ever seen! Keep em coming, Tom!
Tom Hunt
Tom Hunt
Maker
@andrei_baloleanu1 Thanks so much my man!
George Mathew
George Mathew
They are doing excellent work with real-time case studies and SaaS growth hacks. Highly recommended for SaaS followers.
Tom Hunt
Tom Hunt
Maker
@george_mathew3 Thanks for the kind word George - which is your favourite case study?
