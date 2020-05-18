SaaS Marketer
Biweekly, insanely actionable SaaS marketing case studies.
Hey team, Great to finally be here... my name is Tom Hunt and I'm a SaaS Marketer. Every two weeks I publish a case study sharing how a SaaS business has grown. Each one takes hours of gruelling research but the feedback so far has been awesome so that makes it all worthwhile :) I welcome all questions/comments and would like to thank every one of our awesome early subscribers! Thanks Tom P.S. Who should we cover next? ;)
These case studies are so well put together and provide really actionable insights. Strongly recommend checking it out!
I usually share these case studies with future clients, especially the case study about SEMRush, to look smarter and frame the discussion about working together. Thanks for producing these great works.
Definitely some of the best case studies I've ever seen! Keep em coming, Tom!
They are doing excellent work with real-time case studies and SaaS growth hacks. Highly recommended for SaaS followers.
