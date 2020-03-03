Discussion
Davide Pacilio
Maker
Hi PH 👋 First of all, thank you, Kevin, for hunting us :) We initially built this gallery to help us keep track of the latest design trends and best practices to create our landing page templates for https://cruip.com/. Then we got curious to see if other founders could find it useful, so we bought the domain saaslandingpage.com, and we made it available for everyone. Unlike other similar galleries, SaaS Landing Page only showcases the best SaaS-related design inspiration (landing pages, pricing pages, about us pages, blog pages, testimonial pages, etc...), and it's especially useful for the ones who are looking to create or improve their own SaaS landing pages/websites! Founders let us know what you think and how we can make this product even better. We've collected over 300+ examples so far, and we plan to keep showcasing new amazing stuff on a daily basis.
Been following the makers for a while with their work on cruip.com, great work @davidepacilio @pacovitiello. Keep it up! 🙌
