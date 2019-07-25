SaaS Pages
Thanks so much to Jean for hunting SaaS Pages! Hello everyone, I'm excited and nervous to be shipping a side project on Product Hunt for the first time - SaaS Pages! We have been spending a lot of time building SaaS landing pages recently and have a ton of screenshots we have taken of certain parts of the best SaaS websites (pricing tables, CTAs and FAQs). They have provided us a ton of value but sharing them with others has proven difficult. I enjoy using other landing page list sites that show the whole landing page, however they don't focus on SaaS companies and they miss the ability to filter by blocks. Copywriting plays a large part in a good landing page so being able to see how the best do it quickly will help other landing pages be built better. We wanted to be able to help fellow makers build great SaaS landing pages. So we analzyed the main blocks of a SaaS landing took 900+ screenshots, added best practices and finally built color palettes for each site. Version 1.0 of the site is done, it is open source and built in Gatsby, we have a roadmap and need you to tell us what you want adding!
Found Volkan on Discord a while ago and he surprised me with this piece of work that deserves attention, I hope to see more and more content in the near future. :-)
Helpful information guys. Will definitely be referring to this for inspiration and using the Best Practices as a guideline for upcoming projects.
@ant_musker Thanks! Let us know if you want anymore features adding. We're trying to make this the go to guide when designing and building a landing page.
