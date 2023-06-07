Products
Home
→
Product
→
SaaS Financial Model
SaaS Financial Model
Accountable Marketing: SaaS Finance & Marketing Model
Learn how to link marketing efforts to business goals, justify increased budgets, and promote sustainable growth with the Saas Financial & Marketing Model. Make data-backed budget decisions.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Accounting
by
SaaS Financial Model
About this launch
SaaS Financial Model
Accountable Marketing: SaaS Finance & Marketing Model
SaaS Financial Model by
SaaS Financial Model
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Accounting
. Made by
zoltan erkel
and
Ricardo Ghekiere
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
SaaS Financial Model
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SaaS Financial Model's first launch.
