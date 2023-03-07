Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SaaS Bookshelf
Ranked #6 for today
SaaS Bookshelf
100+ curated startup books with key takeaways
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SaaS Bookshelf is a curated collection of 100+ top books for SaaS founders and entrepreneurs. Discover useful books in various categories, and get the key takeaways for each book. Free to access and no payment required.
Launched in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Books
by
SaaS Bookshelf
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Ad
Learn how tech stacks have evolved over the past year
About this launch
SaaS Bookshelf
100+ curated startup books with key takeaways
0
reviews
62
followers
Follow for updates
SaaS Bookshelf by
SaaS Bookshelf
was hunted by
Bren Kinfa | SaaS Designer 🚀
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Books
. Made by
Bren Kinfa | SaaS Designer 🚀
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
SaaS Bookshelf
is not rated yet. This is SaaS Bookshelf's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#330
Report