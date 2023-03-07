Products
SaaS Bookshelf
Ranked #6 for today

SaaS Bookshelf

100+ curated startup books with key takeaways

Free
SaaS Bookshelf is a curated collection of 100+ top books for SaaS founders and entrepreneurs. Discover useful books in various categories, and get the key takeaways for each book. Free to access and no payment required.
Launched in Education, SaaS, Books by
SaaS Bookshelf
About this launch
0
reviews
62
followers
was hunted by
Bren Kinfa | SaaS Designer 🚀
in Education, SaaS, Books. Made by
Bren Kinfa | SaaS Designer 🚀
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SaaS Bookshelf's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#330