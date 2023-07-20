Products
See Apptension's 4 previous launches
See Apptension’s 4 previous launches
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0

Free SaaS Boilerplate based on React, Django and AWS.

Free
A complete SaaS starter kit based on a battle-tested stack with out-of-the-box features every SaaS should have. Now free and open-source!
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
Apptension
About this launch
Apptension
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0 by
Apptension
was hunted by
Zbigniew Czarnecki
in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Zbigniew Czarnecki
,
Patryk Ziemkowski
,
Michał Kleszcz
,
Olha Kurinna
,
Hanna Dawidko
and
Łukasz Warchoł
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Apptension
is rated 5/5 by 14 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2019.
