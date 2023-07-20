Products
This is the latest launch from Apptension
See Apptension’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
Free SaaS Boilerplate based on React, Django and AWS.
A complete SaaS starter kit based on a battle-tested stack with out-of-the-box features every SaaS should have. Now free and open-source!
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
+1 by
Apptension
Chirpish
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apptension
We design, build and launch digital products
14
reviews
234
followers
Follow for updates
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0 by
Apptension
was hunted by
Zbigniew Czarnecki
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Zbigniew Czarnecki
,
Patryk Ziemkowski
,
Michał Kleszcz
,
Olha Kurinna
,
Hanna Dawidko
and
Łukasz Warchoł
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Apptension
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
27
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
