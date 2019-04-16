Ask
RymCard
RymCard
Simple way to manage loyalty cards & track subscriptions
Android
iPhone
RymCard is a 2 in 1 app that helps you virtualize all your loyalty cards and track services you are subscribed to, all in one place.
Aaron O'Leary
@aaronoleary
· Community @producthunt. Chef.
I have a policy of never taking loyalty cards simply because I lose them and it's just trash then. This will hopefully help
