Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Amazon
See Amazon’s 256 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
RxPass by Amazon
RxPass by Amazon
Amazon's subscription service for medication
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
If you’re a Prime member and paying more that $5 a month for all of your medications, RxPass could help you save. RxPass isn’t insurance, but it can be helpful for those without insurance, or when insurance doesn’t cover certain medications.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Amazon
by
Amazon
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Amazon
Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History.
100
reviews
311
followers
Follow for updates
RxPass by Amazon by
Amazon
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Health & Fitness
,
Amazon
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Amazon
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 96 users. It first launched on December 2nd, 2013.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#89
Report