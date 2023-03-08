Products
Ruta Health

Ruta Health

Finally, a real doctor friend to complement your healthcare

Free
Embed
For people with barriers to medical answers to connect with a doctor-led, asynchronous, and anonymous approach to health. We aim to be your trusted "doctor friend" and make health information accessible, understandable, and actionable for everyone.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Tech, Health by
Ruta Health
About this launch
Ruta Health
Ruta Health by
Ruta Health
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in Health & Fitness, Tech, Health. Made by
Derek Zhang
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
