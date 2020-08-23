Rume
Hi Product Hunt! Ben here, one of the makers of Rume. We started building Rume a few months ago because we felt like socializing on Zoom felt like having a party around a conference table...and that was not very fun. We love playing board games with our friends so we decided to build them right into Rume! We just launched games this week -- right now you can play Settlers, Codenames, and Poker, let us know what other games you'd like to see. The games are fun (try them!) but really Rume is about the people. So grab a few friends (or 15 or 30), get a Rume, and let us know what you think!
Best video chat out there for virtual socializing!!
Looks cool especially for big groups or codenames! Excited to try it out.
Amazing product, amazing team! Love using Rume for casual hangout with friends / trivia nights. Wayyy better than a Zoom call.
Been using Rume for our batch get togethers, and its been awesome! Allows for separate huddles, easy to use and just so much better than Zoom!