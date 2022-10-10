Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ruleset
Ranked #17 for today
Ruleset
Decision-As-A-Service for Lenders
Ruleset is the no-code decision rule designer for financial firms. We enable risk, legal, finance, and marketing teams to set rules for who gets a loan (or other financial products) and integrate them into their apps with one line of code.
Launched in
Fintech
,
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
by
Ruleset
About this launch
Ruleset
Decision-As-A-Service for Lenders
0
reviews
3
followers
Ruleset by
Ruleset
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Logan Frederick
and
Zheng Hao Tan
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Ruleset
is not rated yet. This is Ruleset's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#131
