ruff originally launched on Android in the summer, and am delighted to share that it's now available on Windows 10! It's super fast and unashamedly simple, and is software you can always depend on, no matter the task whether it's to take quick notes, draft a message etc. Some might say (me 👈) that it's reminiscent of software from another time when speed was still a priority. If you've ever used Notepad as a springboard for your text, ruff is highly recommended because it was specifically designed for this purpose. The Android version, on the other hand, has received numerous updates since its release with a relentless focus on making the app faster. Don't take my word for it though, see for yourself: https://thirdculture.app/ruff/ch.... And here's the link to get the Android version: https://play.google.com/store/ap....
